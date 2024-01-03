Bake tasty treats and uncover mysteries in Sweet Farm: Cake Baking Tycoon, now out on Android

Befriend cute creatures called Blobbies who will bring you rare ingredients.

Developer Pixel Federation has released its latest game, Sweet Farm: Cake Baking Tycoon, on Android. In it, you take on the role of Taffy, a young woman who comes to the titular farmstead to visit her grandfather.

Once, Sweet Farm was one of the most renowned sweets manufacturers in the world. Now, however, your grandfather's sweets factory has fallen into disrepair. You'll need to help him rebuild and redecorate the factory, all while delving deep into the mystery of Sweet Farm. As you rebuild, you’ll take the entire farm from drab and rundown to new and fabulous.

Once the factory is up and running again, you'll be able to create sweets such as candy and cakes. From pies to ice cream to cupcakes, if it's a sweet treat, you'll be able to make it. The game is also a farming sim, so be prepared to grow and harvest crops that you'll use as ingredients in your creations.

Sweet Farm: Cake Baking Tycoon also offers daily tasks for you to complete. You can earn rewards by completing orders at your farm’s order board. Pixel Federation also promises lots of special events to come, fun mini-games and other content. Additionally, the game features a variety of decorations that you can use to customize Sweet Farm's look and really make it your own.

Cute creatures called Blobbies will help you by obtaining unique ingredients for you to use. These little things are shrouded in a mysterious pink cloud. You can level them up and dress them in various outfits. Take good care of them by interacting and levelling up your bond. In return, your Blobbies will shower you with love.

