Build and protect your planet in Survival Galaxy, out now in Germany on Android

Survival Galaxy is a brand new game that offers players a unique tower defense PvP action experience in an ever-expanding universe. Players can join others from around the world to build and protect their planet whilst embarking on a space adventure to uncover the mysteries of the universe.

Survival Galaxy will require players to strengthen their base, set traps, and scavenge for weapons and survivors before sunset. During the night, they will have to fight for their survival as hordes of aliens will clash with their fortress from all sides.

Survival Galaxy is developed by Playstack, who have produced several popular games like the Snipers vs Thieves series, Too Many Cooks, Idle Cafe! Tap Tycoon and Survival City – Zombie Base Build and Defend.

Game features

Survival Galaxy will require players to build walls, watch towers, use Electro shocks, and perform many other essential tasks to protect their planet from dangerous enemies. Players can also uncover and visit new planets with different weather conditions, resources, and even new alien species.

They are able to train an army of aliens as well, which can be uncovered during their adventures and then play against real users. The game also contains a subscription service, which is known as The VIP Membership. This membership is a 1-week auto-renewable subscription that offers many features like Double XP, 250 Weekly gems, and unlimited mercs.

Game download

