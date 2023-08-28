New Releases

The Top Hat Club is a previously browser-based platformer where you'll need to get a top hat to enter an exclusive club

The Top Hat Club is a previously browser-based platformer where you'll need to get a top hat to enter an exclusive club
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS
| The Top Hat Club

Developer David Durham has officially launched the mobile release of The Top Hat Club, a former browser game that's now been rebuilt with enhanced visuals and more mobile-optimised controls. The quirky platformer offers new levels to dive into as well, with a charming monochrome vibe and a "pseudo-Victorian style".

In The Top Hat Club, you can look forward to putting your problem-solving prowess to the test with platforming elements all in the name of - as the title suggests - nabbing that elusive top hat. Life isn't easy for adorable little you as all you ever want is to be welcomed into the exclusive top hat-loving club, but given that there's a strict dress code for all members, you need that top hat to gain entry into the world of prestige and fame in black and white. As such, you'll need to leap over platforms, avoid perilous obstacles, and walk over crumbling bricks just to get to your goal.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at the best platformers on iOS?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

You can also collect coins apart from aiming for the top hat in each level, and with more than 30 levels, the game presents plenty of challenges you can tinker around with to score special awards and unlock more secrets.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading The Top Hat Club on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title with no ads or in-app purchases, with a price tag of $0.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, or head on over to the official website to know more info about the title.

The Top Hat Club icon
Download now!
The Top Hat Club
Download on the App Store

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.