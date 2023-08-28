The Top Hat Club is a previously browser-based platformer where you'll need to get a top hat to enter an exclusive club

Developer David Durham has officially launched the mobile release of The Top Hat Club, a former browser game that's now been rebuilt with enhanced visuals and more mobile-optimised controls. The quirky platformer offers new levels to dive into as well, with a charming monochrome vibe and a "pseudo-Victorian style".

In The Top Hat Club, you can look forward to putting your problem-solving prowess to the test with platforming elements all in the name of - as the title suggests - nabbing that elusive top hat. Life isn't easy for adorable little you as all you ever want is to be welcomed into the exclusive top hat-loving club, but given that there's a strict dress code for all members, you need that top hat to gain entry into the world of prestige and fame in black and white. As such, you'll need to leap over platforms, avoid perilous obstacles, and walk over crumbling bricks just to get to your goal.

You can also collect coins apart from aiming for the top hat in each level, and with more than 30 levels, the game presents plenty of challenges you can tinker around with to score special awards and unlock more secrets.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading The Top Hat Club on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title with no ads or in-app purchases, with a price tag of $0.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, or head on over to the official website to know more info about the title.