Suppose A Kid From The Last Dungeon Boonies Moved To A Starter Town, a mobile adaptation of the manga, opens pre-registration in SEA

Ambition’s latest project, a mobile RPG adaptation of the anime/light novel series Suppose A Kid From The Last Dungeon Boonies Moved To A Starter Town, has opened its pre-registration campaign for Southeast Asia. This release is meant to adapt the story of the anime into a role-playing experience with gacha elements and it shares a lot in common with other mobile game adaptations.

First, let’s discuss the source material. Suppose A Kid From The Last Dungeon Boonies Moved To A Starter Town is a series that sees the protagonist Lloyd Belladonna dreaming of becoming a military officer but is cursed as the weakest boy in his village. After becoming aware of this, he moves to the big city to pursue his dream elsewhere, only to realize that everyone from his village is incredibly strong in comparison to your average joe, making him quite strong himself.

The game will likely be a retelling of the same story but within a turn-based RPG with gacha elements that will allow you to roll for characters from the series to add to your party. Think Sword Art Online Memory Defrag or even Epic Seven and you’re not too far off the mark for the gameplay mechanics.

Judging by the screenshots, the game’s graphical fidelity and art style are quite interesting and reminiscent of the anime itself, giving all of your favourite characters the modern 3D treatment and allowing you to see all of them in their best versions yet.

While the rest of the details are pretty light, it’s a safe bet this will be quite similar to other turn-based anime adaptations and involve grinding dailies to get materials that allow you to either roll for stronger characters or allow you to buff up the ones you have to slowly tackle more and more story content. Perhaps there will even be a social system that allows you to raid with your friends if you so desire!

If you’d like to pre-register and get some of the free rewards that will become available on launch, you can do so using either of the links below!