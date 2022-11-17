Supermarket Cashier lets players run their own megastore with various unique departments

Ever wanted to run your own supermarket? Qtonz Game Studio is turning this dream into a virtual reality with the launch of their new Supermarket Cashier Game, which lets players handle each and every aspect of the store.

From handling the cash registry to grocery collection, packing food, and enhancing shopping experience, you have to do it all. It also turns out to be quite an educational experience as players get to see all the nitty-gritty involved in such a task.

Let’s take a look at the various departments that Supermarket Cashier offers. We start off with one of the most important ones, the Billing Counter, which tasks players with scanning items and creating invoices for the customer. Each duty will turn into a mini-game, and in this one, players will have to ensure that they get paid correctly.

Then there’s Grocery Collection to stock up your store. Expect your visual perception and eye-hand coordination skills to get challenged as there a tonne of items to gather such as cold drinks, cakes, biscuits, energy drinks, fruits, vegetables, toys, and much more.

Speaking of groceries, they need to be packed and sold too. Your supermarket has a plethora of fruits and vegetables. Based on the order, players must pick the required fruits and vegetables from the moving baskets and transfer them in a bag. The right quantity must be selected as well, for which a weighing scale has been provided.

Any good mart also offers some fun indulgences. The store features a popcorn machine that has loads of delicious varieties like caramel, cheese, and peri-peri. And as for dessert, we have cake! Players can show off their baking skills by creating the tastiest cakes in towns from scratch.

In addition to all this, players will also be packaging various kinds of foods, stocking the toys cupboard, managing a game zone and carnival area to keep the kids busy, and even fishing.

It’s going to be quite a busy store. Download Supermarket Cashier now by clicking on the link given below and start managing your very own superstore.