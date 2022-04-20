Super Sidekicks, the classic Soccer simulator, released for iOS and Android courtesy of the ACA library

In yet another addition to the now-massive ACA NeoGeo library for mobile devices, SNK and Hamster have added the classic soccer game Super Sidekicks. Debuting in 1992, this title will be familiar to just about anyone who was into the sports genre way back when.

Super Sidekicks is up there with the likes of Tecmo Bowl or the late 90s Madden NFL games, though this one is focused more on kicking the ball rather than throwing it. While it may seem relatively surface level and simple nowadays, the series was a pretty defining point in the sports genre, paving the way for series like FIFA or PES.

And, of course, with how incredible SNK releases of their mobile ports have been since introducing the ACA library, this one comes with all of the same modern conveniences as the rest. Things like save states, rewinding, pausing, and similar mechanics. To make it even sweeter, the price of this one only runs about half of what you might find it for on the digital storefront markets, so ACA is really giving you the best possible version of the Soccer classic.

If you haven’t stayed up-to-date, the NeoGeo ACA library ports have essentially been the process of SNK and Hamster developing mobile versions of just about every classic game under the sun, from fighters to shoot-em-ups. So far, every port has been immaculate, perfectly capturing what makes these games so special, but with modern features that might be needed to smooth over some of the rougher edges these older titles always have.

Whether you’re an old gamer looking to relive the classic or someone who never got to experience one of the greatest Soccer games of yesteryear, Super Sidekicks is the perfect game for you. If you’re interested, you can find it for only $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play.