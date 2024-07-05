Super Pocket from Evercade debuts two new editions for the classic Atari and Technos libraries

Play some of your favourite old-school games in the palm of your hand

Evercade is set to debut new editions in its Super Pocket line of handhelds

The Atari and Technos editions will feature games from said platforms

There's also a limited-run of woodgrain versions of the Atari handheld

Game preservation is one of those conversation topics that can get highly charged. Whether it's the people crowing about it being piracy or those who say "Just emulate it!", there's never a crowd-pleasing answer. Fortunately, some companies do offer easier, official ways to access older games without paying eye-watering second-hand prices.

Evercade is one of them, and the company has just unveiled its latest line of products with the latest Super Pocket. This handheld device has already debuted with Capcom and Taito versions, but October 2024 will see the release of even more retro versions with the Atari and Technos editions, featuring games from said platforms.

There are also wood-grain versions of the Atari edition that will be limited to a production run of only 2600, going on sale soon.

With handheld gaming devices mainly being relegated to retro emulation, we're always glad to see more official versions on offer. And Evercade has managed to cultivate a fairly good reputation over the past few years, although some may see their 2600 limited run as a bit of a gimmick, unless that's real wood-grain of course.

Still, with the Super Pockets being compatible with Evercade's existing cartridges, you can take your retro game collection on the go with ease, while popping them back into your main console once you're done.

The new Super Pocket Editions go on sale in October of 2024.

