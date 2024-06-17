Summoners War World Championship 2024 schedule and rewards announced

Check out what's coming to Summoners War's esports events of the year

The Summoners War World Championships 2024 has revealed new details

The final is set to be held in Tokyo, Japan on November the 8th

Preliminaries will take place through August and into early-September

The Summoners War World Championship 2024 is right around the corner! For super-fans of Summoners War, this is the esports event of the year, and you probably know many of the details already. But for those not familiar, or who simply haven't heard yet, here are all the details for the Summoners War World Championship 2024.

The Format: Nothing too special, regional qualifiers will take place in Europe (Berlin), the Americas (Las Vegas) and the Asia-Pacific (Ho Chi Minh City) regions. This will be preceded by preliminaries, open to all players where you can qualify for the regionals. Sign-ups will be selected based on your in-game World Arena records from seasons 28-29.

As for the regional cups, the Americas will take place on October 12th, Europe on September 21st and the Asia-Pacific region on October 25th. So be sure to tune in to the official Summoners War Esports channel in order to watch when they go live!

Aside from that, the only big change this year is that the format of the actual preliminaries and regional cups will be best-of-five. This, it is hoped, will give participants more of a chance to show off their skills.

And, of course, the World Finals are set to take place in (drumroll, please) Tokyo, Japan on November 8th! So be sure to tune in then to see who will take home the gold in the Summoners War World Championship 2024.

