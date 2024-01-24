Death Stranding Director's Cut is just a few days away from releasing on the App Store

The arrival of the new lineup of iPhones and M-series iPads and Mac has ushered in a new era of gaming on iOS. We already saw the release of Capcom’s popular AAA title, Resident Evil Village, on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro a few months ago. Now it’s time to welcome Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying action game that originally launched on PlayStation in 2019.

Nearly five years later, the power of Apple silicon will allow iOS users to experience Norman Reedus’ journey on their Apple devices with the same console-like qualities. Death Stranding will soon be available on the iPhone 15 pro which is powered by the A17 pro chip and all iPad and Mac devices that use the M1 series chips or above.

Death Stranding is an open-world action game that is set in the United States following a catastrophic event that led to destructive characters traversing the planet. Players set foot in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier whose job is to deliver supplies to secluded colonies and reconnect them through wireless communication networks.

The game features quite a popular cast, with big names from Hollywood as well as the gaming industry itself, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Lindsay Wagner, Troy Baker, and the likeness of Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.

The director’s cut makes everything much more entertaining with a wide variety of new locations such as the perilous underground factory. In addition, players can partake in deeper story missions and equip Sam with unique delivery assets like the cargo catapult and stabilizer. With a sequel also being teased, it’s a great time to check the game out.

Death Stranding will be released on January 30th and will cost $39.99, but with the current pre-registrations, the game is available for 50% off.