Summoners War in numbers: 6 milestones that show why Summoners War is still the best mobile turn based RPG

Celebrating 8 years of achievements

Com2uS recently celebrated the eighth anniversary of its turn-based RPG juggernaut, Summoners War: Sky Arena, favouring a loyal fanbase with new limited-time events, legendary monsters, and special in-game goodies.

Summoners War’s latest content drop provides a perfect example of the continued passion and drive from its developers that has helped Summoners War: Sky Arena establish itself as one of the best MMOs ever released for mobile.

As tribute to Com2uS' efforts these past 8 years, we’ve highlighted some of the game’s biggest achievements to date to show why it’s still every bit as good (if not better!) than when it first hit the app stores. So, without further ado, here are 6 milestone figures that’ll have you clamouring for more monster battles and more precious Mana.

Over 140 million downloads over its life-time

255,000 concurrent viewers for the Summoners War World Championships 2021 Finals

Since its release in 2014, over 140,000,000 players have downloaded Summoners War: Sky Arena since its global release - an incredible amount for an MMO, and a figure that’s all the more impressive when you consider that it’s exclusively for mobile. What’s more, Summoners War is still seeing millions of downloads each year and has grown its player base by more than a quarter since recording over 90,000,000 downloads in 2018 Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Com2uS made the switch to a purely digital format for the finals of its Summoners War World Arena Championship tournament. And, whilst the excitement of a physical event with hundreds of passionate spectators would obviously be missed, the creative possibilities it provided definitely weren’t missed by its organizers! The SWC2021 Finals delivered a stellar virtual production and attracted a staggering 255,000 concurrent viewers worldwide.

Over 62.1 billion monsters summoned since launch

It isn’t the sort of statistic you’ll find listed on app analytics sites but it’s certainly one that helps gauge how fun a strategy RPG is to play. It is key to strategically create the best combinations of monsters, with their elements and dynamic skills in mind. Oh, and in case you were wondering, the most popular of all those monsters (at least when it comes to battling) is the high-damage-dealing Seara, which entered more World Arena battles than any other monster.

827 million PvP battles fought in the World Arena

More than 56,000 Summoners competed at SWC2021

When a game markets itself as a perennial mobile turn based RPG, being able to boast that its players have participated in over 827,000,000 real time PvP World Arena battles does no harm to prove its case. It also shows that a great many of those 137,000,000 downloaders chose to stick around!Perhaps more impressive than the amount of fans that tuned into the Finals of the SWC2021 tournament is the amount of fans that actually competed during the entirety of the championships - an incredible 56,369 players from over 70 regions took part in the event across 406 matches, lasting a total of 133 days.

Over 980 thousand guilds founded since launch

For online RPGs, community is everything; and that’s certainly reflected with this landmark figure. Many loyal players pick this tight, well-managed community as the main reason for them to continue playing. Not that it should come as much of a surprise for a game that’s always aimed to be a world leader on the esports scene.

