Summoners War: Sky Arena celebrates 8th anniversary with new monsters, limited-time events and login bonuses

Com2uS is celebrating eight years of service for Summoners War: Sky Arena, its flagship RPG on mobile. The 8th-anniversary festivities will add new monsters, special in-game goodies, limited-time events and more.

In Summoners War: Sky Arena, players can expect a new Nat 5 Monster Summon Event, along with an Infinite Coin Shop Event and a Friend Gift Event. New legendary monsters “Shadowcaster” and “Hypnomeow” can now be added to players' lineup of characters as well.

In particular, Shadowcaster lets players stun enemies up to 30% for one turn while Hypnomeow can deal damage based on Max HP. From now until June 1st, players will be able to pull eight Nat 5 Monsters from the summons pool on the event page depending on 8-Year Coins collected. The special login bonus will reward players with 100 coins, with 1,000 coins on “Day 10/20/30” of logging in as well.

Meanwhile, the Infinite Coin Shop Event lets players score goodies at the Coin Shop, which includes a Mystical Scroll, Mana Stone +200,000, Energy +100 and 6-star Rune (Hero+) x1. The Friend Gift Event, on the other hand, rewards new and returning Summoners with a welcome gift using a coupon code from another player.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, Summoners War: Sky Arena is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the updates as well as the new monsters joining the fray, or visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

