Summoners War: Sky Arena - Everything you need to know about the latest RELOADED update

Com2uS has launched a massive update to Summoners War: Sky Arena, the studio's wildly popular RPG on iOS and Android. With everything from new content that can facilitate growth to convenient UI improvements, the update is bringing in the big guns - and here's all that you need to know.

A new dungeon

For players looking for a new challenge, the Spiritual Realm has been added to Cairos with a more difficult dungeon level. This Wind-attribute dungeon lets players score Fight, Enhance, Accuracy, Determination, and Tolerance runes along with Seal Runes.

Speaking of Seal Runes, these have a 15% chance to apply [Seal] to players' foes for two turns - a powerful debuff that can turn the tide of battle during PvP matches. The Intangible Rune, on the other hand, has the handy ability to complete one slot that's missing in the rune set.

The Cairos Dungeon has also received an Abyss Floor to the Giant’s Keep and Dragon’s Lair. Whereas previously these elemental halls featured 12 floors, they’ve now been compressed to 10 and will include 2 of the seasonal Abyss Floors which can be experienced at either normal or hard difficulty. For any new players that might be unfamiliar,

Abyss Floor is a seasonal dungeon that operates in a 6-month cycle; the dungeon itself changes minorly but the dungeon boss will gain an enhanced skill with each new season. As the bosses get stronger, the chances for obtaining better runes increase, with the Intangible Rune being among the rewards.

On the topic of rewards, it should be noted that 6 star runes will be dropped at the 10th floor of the Giant’s Keep and Dragon’s Lair.

Growth enhancements galore

Among the many growth enhancements the Reloaded update ushers in, the most significant are the updates to the rune system, with perhaps the most notable change being the removal of the rune power-up failure rate, allowing users the chance to immediately make a Rune +15 enhancement without wasting any time or effort. All that’s required is the necessary amount of Mana Stone, which now has a fixed cost.

As for crafting runes, players will no longer lament any failed enhancements, making it easier for players to nab Nat6 runes . Plus, the reorganization of the monster training structure should cut down on players' grinding. The amount of materials for artifact conversion has also been revised to offer better options for players.

In particular, players can use growth materials to evolve their monsters without waiting to boost them to the MAX level. Players no longer need to use the same star level for monsters as material for evolving.

Fresh Monsters

Players can welcome two new monsters into the fray: Asura flaunting the 8-armed God concept and Indra boasting the lightning skill concept. The former is a Nat4 monster with a focus on dealing multi-hit damage while the latter is a Nat5 monster that has its own ultra-cool "Super Saiyan" version. Of course, players can look forward to nabbing these two within the gacha in a special rate-up summon event.

Improved user interface

Quality-of-life improvements include changes to the battle system, where players can look forward to unified attack gauge conditions, balance adjustments to the effect of the Despair rune, as well as the removal of Crushing Hits. Icons have also been simplified to get rid of all the clutter, while enhancing runes to over +12 will not change the grade of Normal/Magic/Rare/Hero runes to Legend grade for convenience. To top it all off, the storage slots for Rune/Artifact/Grindstone/Gem have been increased as well.

There are tons of other improvements in store for players within the massive update, which you can learn more about in detail over on the official showcase. Through the years, Com2uS has been putting its players' feedback on centrestage, offering opportunities for the community to interact with the developers on a more collaborative level. The constant communication within the playerbase has been the cornerstone of the game's regular updates, as is evident with the way the devs interacted with the community during the showcase. This included fun fanart festivities, an engaging Q&A session, and - everyone's favourite - a special coupon code giveaway.

For now, if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download Summoners War on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Look out for the other Abyss Floors to be released soon as well - in particular, Necropolis will be coming in July, the Spiritual Realm in August, the Steel Fortress in September, and the Punisher's Crypt in October!