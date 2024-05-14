Summoners War: Sky Arena will launch an Engrave Summon Event as 10th anniversary continues

More summons and giveaways for loyal fans

Enjoy freebies for three weeks

Collect 10-Year Coins

Grab rewards until June 3rd

Com2uS has announced another spectacular giveaway in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Summoners War: Sky Arena, inviting everyone to enjoy free summons from May 20th to June 3rd. In particular, you can take your pick from among 10 engraved summoning lists every week, with in-game goodies that include Engraved Scroll, Devilmon, and L&D Scroll as well.

During the 10th anniversary Engrave Summon Event for Summoners War: Sky Arena, you can look forward to collecting 10-Year Coins as well via Content Drop, obtaining Crystals and more. For instance, the rewards for the first week include 200 Coins: Energy +200, Mana Stone +300,000, 400 Coins: Ancient Coin +20, 6? Legend Rune x2 (Select Type), 600 Coins: Engraved Scroll x10, 800 Coins: 4? Rainbowmon (Lv. 1) x2, and 5? Rainbowmon (Lv. 1) x1.

As for the special Engrave Summon, you can check the official list from the patch notes. Simply head on over to the Summonhenge > [Legendary Engrave Summon / Engraved Scroll / Engraved Summoning Piece] to take advantage of Engrave Summons. All these come as part of the RPG's 10th-anniversary festivities, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage. A live event will take place in Los Angeles as well, which you can join in on from May 18th to May 19th.

A new special event is coming soon to where you can choose 1 out of 10 engraved summoning lists, every week from May 20th to June 3rd! ? Event Period

May 13th 12pm - Jun. 3rd 11:59am (server time) Full details:https://t.co/RmRxRdBEN6#SummonersWar #Com2uS #SW10thAnniv pic.twitter.com/RLWyidA6Wv — summonerswarapp (@summonerswarapp) May 10, 2024

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more ways you can nab some freebies within the popular RPG, why not take a look at our list of Summoners War redeem codes to get your fill?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Summoners War: Sky Arena on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.