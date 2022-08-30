Summoners War launches crossover event with Cookie Run: Kingdom, introducing 5 new units

Com2Us’ long-running and popular gacha RPG Summoner’s War has officially launched its collaboration with the equally popular gacha RPG Cookie Run: Kingdom. This collaboration introduces a bunch of new content ranging from characters to new structures to build, special dungeons, and events.

This collaboration was announced earlier this month and has been anticipated given the popularity of both games. There’s a lot of crossover between playerbases too since both games are quite similar. Both involve building up structures and taking care of your “kingdom” as you summon new characters to use in dungeons, raids, and other PvE content.

As for what this crossover brings, let’s go over the new characters first. Summoners War will see the introduction of five new characters, all cookies from Cookie Run. GingerBrave, Hollyberry, Pure Vanilla, Madeleine, and Espresso will all find their way to the roster. They’ll all come equipped with the same skills and playstyle they have in Cookie Run, and will only be available during the collaboration, but can be used permanently afterwards.

The two new buildings that will come to Summoners War are the Custard Cookie III Park and the Jellybean Farm. The Cookie Park is intended to allow you to keep your new cookie characters in one place on the main page, and the Jellybean Farm will simply produce Jellybeans, the new currency that can be earned and used throughout some of the new content.

The Bear Jelly Balloon will also appear in Summoners War, which will allow players to load up five of their units to go explore and collect in-game rewards. And finally, there are new special event dungeons that will be available during the collaboration period only, which will allow players to experience content that is directly from Cookie Run: Kingdom, such as the same enemies from that game and the same formatting of dungeon content.

And finally, two new events will run as well. The Nat 5 [GingerBrave] Giveaway Event, which will allow players to complete missions until November 6th to earn GingerBrave for free, and the Together With Cookies Event, which will let players earn JellyBeans to earn event-specific rewards until November 6th.

With all of this combined, there’s a lot of new content on offer to grind your way through! If you’d like to give it a go yourself, you can download Summoners War: Sky Arena for free at either of the links below. In the meantime, you can also go check out the official patch notes for a deeper look at all of the event content on offer!