Summoners War kicks the competition into high gear with new Challenge Battle mode

Face the challenge

Summoners War: Sky Arena is expanding with a new mode and events

Sky Fever Season makes a return with plenty of opportunities for enhanced progression

Meanwhile, the new Challenge Battle mode has been added alongside the latest Fall Special Event

If you're a longtime player of Summoners War: Sky Arena, then you've probably encountered virtually everything this strategy RPG has to offer. But you're in luck, because something totally new is coming to Sky Arena, with the latest update introducing not just a whole new arena mode but also the return of Sky Fever season!

Sky Fever season will need little introduction for stalwart fans. But for those newcomers reading, this annual event offers enhanced progression for players old and new alike. This offers the perfect opportunity to nab some free boosts (just like our Summoners War code list) while also taking on new content.

As part of Sky Fever season, you'll be able to nab free default five-star monsters to help clear PvE content, Legendary and Light & Darkness scrolls for those rare summons, and Awakening resources and Devilmons to max Team potential. Not to mention Bonus Crystals and points from PvP battles and Guild play.

Summon up

But enough of that, what's this new Challenge Battle mode about? Well, in this mode, you and other players pick from a draft of the same 40 monsters, all of whom are levelled, awakened and fully equipped. You'll start each match with 12 random picks per player, without repeating, so you'll have a different roster every battle.

Challenge Battle will offer a variety of rewards based on both your best run and total monthly wins. With 10 runs a day until you take three losses, this is definitely a neat new challenge to take on.

Finally, we've got the Fall Special Event running through October 12th, with Seasonal Coins that can be traded for plenty of other goodies.

