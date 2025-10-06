Marvel Contest of Champions is geared up for Halloween with the climax of the Eidol storyline

The chase begins

The Founder’s War Saga introduces the final Eidol, Imperiosa

Dracula and Franken-Castle join as new heroes

Several seasonal events will take place over the next few weeks

Marvel Contest of Champions is leaning all the way into the season of shadows, loading up October with monsters, mayhem, and a saga that could reshape The Battlerealm itself. Between the arrival of Dracula, Franken-Castle, and the looming Imperiosa, you’re not going to be short of horrors to fight or collect.

The Founders’ War Saga is now underway in Marvel Contest of Champions, marking the final chapter in the year-long Eidol chase. If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that Isophyne, Lumatrix, and Solvarch have already wreaked havoc, but the true climax is still ahead.

Imperiosa, the ultimate Eidol, arrives later this season, and the only way to secure them is by farming Invade Essence until the chase wraps up on December 7th. Alongside that, Minion Crystals are dropping in October, giving you 18 new recruits and even a shot at a 7-star Spider-Man (Stealth Suit).

Of course, no October would be complete without some monsters. Dracula enters The Contest on October 16th, fangs first, and he won’t be alone. Franken-Castle stomps into the fight on October 30th. See how they’ll stack up against the rest by checking out our Marvel Contest of Champions tier list!

Both bring grim backstories, savage movesets, and the kind of Halloween energy that fits perfectly with the Children of the Night event quest, running October 8th to November 5th. Expect dusk-filled battles against classic horrors, mad science, and maybe more teeth than you’d like to deal with.

That’s not all. October also introduces the Hunger and Cure Realm Events, running October 8th to 29th. You’ll literally be infecting or curing other Summoners, shaping future buffs and Relic pools depending on which side takes control.

And if you’re just starting out, there’s a Mighty Monsters Bundle giveaway running October 13th to November 13th, packed with champions and resources to help you sink your teeth in. Plus, these Marvel CoC codes will work regardless of whether you're a newbie or veteran!

Download Marvel Contest of Champions now for free. Visit the official website for more information.