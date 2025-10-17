Summoners War: Sky Arena adds two powerful new monsters in latest update

Stop horsing around

Summoners War: Sky Arena is set to introduce two new monsters

Five-star Arcane Weapon and four-star Centaur Knight join the fight

Meanwhile there's growth events and visual revamps for monsters to look forward to

Com2Us' hit ARPG Summoners War: Sky Arena is set to receive two new major monsters in its latest update. Arriving alongside their own special event and revamps and visual updates for eight other existing monsters, it's an excellent reason to check in on Summoners War: Sky Arena again!

Those two new monsters are the five-star Arcane Weapon and the four-star Centaur Knight. You'll find both available now, with certain select attributes obtainable via Fusion. Arcane Weapon uses its massive arms and attacks to swipe through enemies. Meanwhile, the Centaur Knight focuses on resilience with passives to increase its survivability on the field.

The Monster Special Event that runs through to November 2nd will grant you points for summoning Monsters of three-star or higher that can be exchanged for various rewards. You'll be able to nab the Centaur Knight Scroll, which provides one of the monsters with the fire, water or wind attribute.

Grow up

The event is, of course, mainly focused on growth, and a variety of missions to complete will offer rewards of up to 10 Mystical Scrolls. And there's another Bonus Mystical Scroll event running concurrently, granting an additional free scroll for every 10 that are used. It's a good time to check in on our Summoners War codes list to grab some extra goodies alongside these.

And with Summoners War: Sky Arena having been around for so long, you'll be glad to know that there's a Monster Art Renewal and Fusion tweak as part of this update. Mimic, Ghost, Monster Flower and five others have had a visual revamp. Meanwhile, a new Fusion Recipe for the Fire Chakram Dancer has been added.

It all presents a pretty compelling reason to jump back into Summoners War: Sky Arena to try this content out. But maybe you'd rather see what else is new under the sun this week? In which case, check in on the latest entry in our top five new mobile games to try this week!