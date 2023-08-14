Summoners War: Chronicles releases new update featuring a new character and gameplay features

Com2uS has just released a thrilling new update for the popular mobile ARPG Summoners War: Chronicle. It introduces a brand new character, monster-hunting feature, guild system updates, and several gameplay improvements which will make the title even more enjoyable than before.

Soleta is the latest addition to Summoners War: Chronicles’ roster. She is a gifted archer who excels at single-target combat. Primarily a basic attack user, Soleta has a low burst damage output, but she deals a tonne of damage over time. She’s quick on her feet so there’s always some distance between her and the opposition. Soleta can be unlocked after progressing through Rudelin Chapter 10.

The young markswoman is quite a balanced character, as her weapon skills span across five attributes. Fire is great for tank enemies with high HP/DEF, Water for rapid attacks, Wind for dealing nerfs, and Light Dark, which create quite a deadly duo. Players will be able to use her in a variety of combat scenarios.

Further, monster abilities can now be connected in the latest update. By picking one 4- or 5-star Monster at the max level, an awakening level, a skill enhancement, and another monster, all attributes can be copied. Once connected, these creatures can neither be developed nor restored until the bond is erased.

New guild features also make it more fun to play with friends. The newly added Infinite Raids task everyone with taking on endless waves of enemies for three minutes. It features a single-player gauntlet style, for which loads of rewards are granted. Finally, a new Profession Research Tower had been added to the Guild Town as well.

