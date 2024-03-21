MLB RIVALS kicks off the year with a massive update celebrating the 2024 MLB season

MLB RIVALS first update of 2024 promises new modes and more

With Rival Series mode you can play even closer to the real MLB

There's also additional log-in rewards and a new event debuting March 29th

MLB RIVALS, Com2uS' licenced take on Major League Baseball, is getting a massive new update to kick off its latest season. Fittingly, this update debuts a new mode called Rival Series that challenges you to only make use of the Live Cards of active players and their cards from previous seasons during a total of 162 games.

Meanwhile, a new Rival Pick feature allows you to grant special effects to player cards, boosting stats, potential and deck score. Finally, in celebration of the 2024 MLB season, you can acquire a Player Selective Live Pack that lets you scout your preferred Live Card as a log-in reward. Add onto that additional rewards and more for the Season Opening Special Scout Event (set to begin March 29th) and 2024 is starting off with a bang for MLB RIVALS.

As far as complexity and impenetrability go, I think even the most complex RPG or gacha game quivers in its boots when faced by MLB games. Suppose you can figure out what any of the above we described means. In that case, you'll probably be equally as excited as MLB RIVALS' hordes of fans have been with this game, which has topped the charts on Google Play and accrued huge player bases in the United States, Japan and Korea, amongst others.

And given the comprehensiveness of this update, we can only expect big things from MLB RIVALS this year. You can check out the full community page for all the nitty-gritty details on this massive update.

Not a fan of Major League baseball? No problem! Why not take a look at our list of the top 25 sports games on Android to see if there's something there that does tickle your fancy? Or maybe eFootball, Konami's pro-football simulator, and its crossover with the hit anime series Blue Lock will draw you in?