Summoners War: Chronicles drops first details on the upcoming Slayers TRY crossover

The Slayers TRY x Summoners War: Chronicles collab starts March 21st

5-star collab characters will have a pickup rate

The update will add a new story and dungeon

Com2uS has revealed a special sneak preview of the upcoming Slayers TRY x Summoners War: Chronicles collaboration event, which players get their hands on beginning March 21st. In particular, you can look forward to welcoming 5-star Fire Lina and 5-star Water Gourry / Water Xellos to the fray, along with other 5-star characters Wind Zelgadis / Wind Amelia, Light Gourry / Light Amelia, and Dark Lina / Dark Zelgadis / Dark Xellos.

In the upcoming crossover within Summoners War: Chronicles, you can expect to score the 5-star monsters with special summon banners using Mystical Scrolls. Note that these new crossover monsters can't be acquired from Legendary/ Attribute / Transcendence Scrolls. You can also register them at the Altar’s Blessing.

With the new collab, you can also enter the special dungeon to discover more about the Chronicles x Slayers narrative. Clear dungeons to collect Rift Ingles, earn collab rewards when you use the new monsters, and gather mileages when you summon via the pickup event at the Summon Altar. Of course, no update would be complete without login bonuses, and Amelia can help you do just that.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Summoners War: Chronicles on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official patch notes for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the current one-year-anniversary festivities' vibes and visuals.