Summoner Slime gets new updates for this gooey strategy RPG

Ready to rank up?

Summoner Slime is releasing a gooey new update this week

It sees you taking on a challenging, limited-time dungeon with rising enemy threats

But ranking high enough will nab you some exciting new rewards!

As we head into the weekend, it's time to collate some of the biggest new updates, not least being that of Summoners Slime! ChoBit's strategy RPG is set to get its first major ranking event, and it promises to challenge even the most expert of Summoner Slime players!

Running until April 19th, the Limited Dungeon & Ranking event is the first major competitive event set to take place in Summoner Slime. It'll take you to a new limited-time dungeon where the enemies slowly grow stronger over time. You'll be ranked according to how far your party manages to get and for what time.

And of course, the better you do, the higher your rank and the more enticing the rewards. A limited three-star minion type called Pixie is one of the goodies up for grabs, alongside four-star limited equipment in the form of the Demon Arm and Horse Hoof, both of which are useful new items with powerful stats. All the more reason to check out our Summoner Slime tier list for some additional help in grabbing these!

A slime in time

The decision to tie powerful new equipment and a minion-type to this kind of ranking event is one which, ironically, I don't think we see that often. All too often, most rewards are tied more to the amount of time you play rather than how you do.

And while that is a significant element, I'm sure the combination of creeping up the leaderboard while also having some neat new weaponry at hand will be particularly exciting for fans. So now's the time to jump into Summoner Slime before the event wraps on April 19th!

If you find yourself a master of Summoner Slime as well, then you might also want to complement it with some other challenges. Why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android to put your skills to the test?