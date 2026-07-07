Sultan's Game sees you working to keep a mad king satisfied, or risk losing your head

You either win the Sultan's Game...

Sultan's Game pits you against a mad regent in a battle for your life

Take on impossible tasks with strict ethics, or manipulate and backstab

Just beware, because in this narrative deckbuilder, extreme choices breed extreme consequences

Throughout all forms of media, the idea of defying a mad tyrant has been a provocative one. And the same is true of gaming, as anyone who's either been or had to grapple with a particularly loathsome regent in Crusader Kings can attest. But in Sultan's Game, your head is, quite literally, on the line.

Arriving July 24th for iOS and Android, Sultan's Game is a story-driven deckbuilder that sees you taking on the role of a courtier in a nebulous, vaguely Middle Eastern royal court. The titular Sultan has decided to task his advisors with completing seemingly impossible tasks in a short span of time. Fail, and it's your head.

Is this a game to you?

The challenge, then, lies in how you're going to solve these problems. You can stick to your guns and sort things out the hard way, growing a small but loyal pool of allies in the process, or go full Machiavelli and scheme your way to victory. Or, perhaps you decide the Sultan's getting a bit too big for his crown, and that it'd look better on you...

As Sultan's Game puts it, extreme choices breed extreme consequences. And with options ranging from assassination to manipulation, not to mention courting dark gods, I think it's safe to say you'll have plenty of choices for how you go about 'serving' your lord.

With multiple endings, a vast array of characters to meet and plenty of cards to collect, each playthrough is promised to be different. Sultan's Game may be what fans of games like Reigns have been waiting to get more of.

But if you'd prefer something with slightly less dire stakes, why not check out our list of the best narrative adventure games on mobile? Whether it's travelling across the globe or surviving spooky adventures, you'll have plenty of new challenges!