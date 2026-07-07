Club Soko is a Sokoban-style puzzler with plenty of shoving, coming soon to mobile

Club Soko sees you step into the labyrinthine club of the same name in this Sokoban puzzler

Shove, fight, kiss and dance your way through to the exit, tagging all the way

Discover the secrets of Club Soko, or just enjoy the pit and the music

I've seen plenty of wacky concepts for puzzlers, but I think that Club Soko is the first time I've seen one about crashing a nightclub. But this upcoming Sokoban puzzler, coming soon to iOS and Android, may have more beneath the surface than just a wacky adventure into the city nightlife.

You play as graffiti artist Maude, who delves into the labyrinthine Club Soko to tag as much of the club as possible. And as you might expect from a Sokoban-style puzzler, that means making your way through obstacle courses of drunk dancers, aggressive bouncers and amorous partygoers, shoving and leaping as you go.

Into the pit

About the only thing I may be exaggerating is the Sokoban influence, but that's the easiest way to describe Club Soko. And for a game which bills itself as the first to have a circle pit (look it up), being hard to describe is par for the course.

But it also offers a surprisingly vivid experience of what it's like to be in a nightclub, albeit with more graffiti. And, of course, a surprising number of secrets are hidden within the depths of the club that, well, you'll just have to play for yourself to find out.

Oh, and in case the amount of puking was off-putting, you can toggle it off! And keep your eyes peeled for numerous cameo characters drawn from across the indie space with real-world artists and recognisable indie characters alike. All this, and pulse-pounding music exclusive to each chapter, too!

But if you prefer your puzzlers with a little less bass, then you're in luck. Because you can also enjoy some of the picks we've made for our list of the best puzzle games on Android! Featuring everything from casual brain-teasers to those that'll test even the most experienced of puzzle fans.