Rimelands: Hammer of Thor comes roaring back to mobile with new iOS compatibility update

Is this a sign of Ragnarok?

Rimelands: Hammer of Thor is back on iOS with its first compatibility patch in over a decade

It's set in a steampunk-infused version of Norse mythology

Roll physical dice in-game to attack in this turn-based action strategy

Nowadays, with our massive Unreal Engine-powered ARPGs and RTS that make your phone hot enough to cook an egg on, it can be bizarre to think of a time when mobile tech was significantly weaker. But back then, we had just as much, if not more, creativity going on as Rimelands: Hammer of Thor demonstrates.

"But," you may be about to say, "I'd love to give it a go; however, we can't play those anymore! They're not compatible with our modern phones!" Well, that's where you're wrong, because Rimelands: Hammer of Thor just got its first patch in 15 years that adds compatibility for modern iOS devices.

Billing itself as a turn-based action strategy, Rimelands is an impressively bizarre beast with a steampunk Norse mythology setting. You'll roll dice, gather loot and equipment while slicing and dicing your way through all manner of enemies. Oh, and we're still cited for giving it one of our very early Silver badges of approval.

Onwards to Valhalla!

There is something charmingly retro about Rimelands: Hammer of Thor. In terms of gameplay, though, it was arguably ahead of its time, especially with post-Baldur's Gate 3 RPGs experimenting more with the physical dice concept.

I'm not about to pretend I played Rimelands back in the day, especially considering 2011 was when iPhones were A: Still fairly rare, and I was also B: only just in my teens. But for those of you who were around when Rimelands was getting started, I've no doubt this is an injection of pure nostalgia, which you can purchase right now on iOS!

Still, Rimelands: Hammer of Thor is but one of a myriad of great releases on mobile. Want to find even more? Well, dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android for our top picks!