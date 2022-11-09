Stone Breaker lets you combine gems to defeat foes in a match-3 RPG, out now on iOS and Android

Limebolt Inc has officially announced the launch of Stone Breaker, the studio's latest match-3 RPG on iOS and Android. The game features colourful visuals and adorable character designs along with varied heroes players can collect as they progress through the match-3 puzzles on each level.

In Stone Breaker, players can expect to fight back against the darkness of evil and save the seven kingdoms by sending out their heroes on epic puzzle quests across a match-3 board. Typical of the genre, players will match gems to score points and unleash powerful attacks. They can craft devastating combos to take down their foes, as well as go on an adventure through vast worlds and encounter different creatures along the way. The game also features epic boss fights along with fully animated fantasy monsters to keep the game more engaging.

Players can experience the thrill of collecting bountiful loot as well as more than 70 heroes across five elements and plenty of elemental attributes. Rewards are up for grabs as well even when players are logged off the game - plus, they can also team up with their online buddies to go on exhilarating boss raids together for a more social experience.

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now download Stone Breaker on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info on the studio's roster of games or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

