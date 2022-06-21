Stickman Awakens is the next RPG set after League of Stickman II, coming soon to mobile

Acingame has announced the upcoming launch of Stickman Awakens, the studio's new stickman-based RPG on mobile. The game features turn-based combat where players will fight against demons with visually stunning shadow puppet-style art and idle gameplay.

In Stickman Awakens, players can expect to engage in a 3x3 grid battle system with their chosen heroes. Because of the idle nature of the game, players will be able to earn rewards even when they're logged off, keeping this pressure-free and less grindy.

There are more than 70 heroes to collect across six factions, each with their own unique character backgrounds, skills and stats. Players can tinker around with these heroes to create the best combinations to win gear, reap rewards, level up and progress through the game.

Set after League of Stickman II, the game also features nine exploration opportunities in Elland. Players can go head-to-head and duke it out in the Arena as well with the regular weekly honour competition. Players who simply watch the online PK or support their faves will also score surprise rewards.

If you're keen on giving it a go, you can soon download Stickman Awakens on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals, gameplay and mechanics.

