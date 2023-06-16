Steam-City, a new Victorian-era city builder and management game, launches onto mobile

The Victorian-era city-building simulation game Steam-City has launched for mobile devices all over the globe today, bringing an excellent pocket town-building experience right to our phones! This lovely new city builder puts you in charge of an old steam-powered city that you’ll have to build and manage from the ground up.

Steam-City seems like quite an interesting prospect to drop on mobile, given the genre is relatively underrepresented on phones especially. While you have things like Pocket City and SimCity Buildit, a historically based title within this genre is sorely missing from mobile storefronts. That is, until now!

This particular game seems to take a decent bit from series like the legendary Anno franchise on PC, where most of the entries date back to certain historical eras. Placing Steam-City within the Victorian era gives it not only a unique vibe with some awesome building designs, but also introduces certain mechanical challenges in-game such as managing power output using steam engines and things of that nature.

Of course, as is usual with city builders, it’s not all about just creating a beautiful town. You’ll also have to manage the happiness of your citizens and make sure all of their needs are met, while also trading with other cities and producing all of the resources each of your buildings need. If you’ve played other city builders, these mechanics will come naturally.

Otherwise, you know what you’re in for. Manage your citizens, make sure they’re all happy, be sure your city has enough resources to keep up with its production, and balance all of this to make a profitable and beautiful city of your own!

If that sounds great to you, you can download Steam-City for free at either of the links below!