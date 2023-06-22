5 new mobile games to try this week - June 22nd, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.
Let's get on with it!
1
Fireball Wizard
This retro platformer tasks players with surviving pixelated foes and taking on epic bosses across varied landscapes as a powerful wizard. They'll unlock more abilities and spells as they go along, as well as uncover a boatload of hidden secrets as they progress through the handcrafted levels.
The game also features a nostalgic pixel-art aesthetic as they fight to bring back peace across the magical world of Wizardonia. Players can customise their wizard's look with a variety of skins as well.
2
Daisho: Survival of a Samurai
This RPG-slash-city-building game lets you craft and expand your estate in the midst of the Sengoku era in feudal Japan. As you pick up the pieces of a war-torn land, you'll have to rise against the shogunate to avenge your father's death while rebuilding your estate at the same time.
The game features plenty of crafting elements that will task players to mine stones, chop down trees, and hunt for loot to restore their village to its former glory. It also features real-time 3D combat and a lovely Japanese-themed soundtrack.
3
The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City
Panic in Gotham city
This one-of-a-kind AR game offers players a "board game meets escape room" experience across 7 chapters and a boatload of collectables. Players will try and solve an epic Batman mystery with more than a hundred trinkets to dive into, which includes everything from top-secret GCPD evidence to classified Arkham Asylum inmate data.
Players can expect to join forces with their family and friends to unravel a new narrative with Harley Quinn, as they build Gotham City from scratch in a unique mix of table-top-slash-digital elements on iOS.
4
Steam-City
This new city-building game thrusts players into the bustling Victorian era as they craft their own city from scratch. As evident from the game's title, players can expect to build a steam-powered city using unique mechanical elements.
The game also features engaging challenges such as managing power output as well as navigating the tricky waters of keeping citizens happy. Players can trade with other cities for more resources as well.
5
Kloot Arena
This online PvP battle arena pits players against each other in turn-based combat. Players can duke it out with their friends or show off their combat prowess against other players across the globe in ranked matches for cool in-game rewards.
The game also features plenty of characters players can customise and upgrade to deal devastating damage against their foes. These can also be evolved to showcase unique looks that can intimidate foes during combat.
A list of all Warrior Cats games