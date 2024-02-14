State of Survival opens registration sign-ups for Doomsday Open Season 2, the first alliance competition of the year

State of Survival will soon launch its first alliance competition of 2024

Exclusive in-game goodies are up for grabs

Registration is now open

FunPlus is igniting everyone's competitive streaks with a new alliance tournament for State of Survival, letting fans of the zombie survival game compete for the ultimate bragging rights this 2024. Dubbed "Doomsday Open Season 2", the competition is now open for registration and will be the first alliance contest of the year.

State of Survival competitors stand a chance to nab exclusive HQ Skins as well as emblematic tokens in the Doomsday Open 2024. To hype up the event, the team has also launched a special anthem titled "Momentum", which you can check out below.

As for the timeline of the event, you can now register until February 16th. Then, from February 19th to March 2nd, the Group Stage will commence and will last for three rounds. The Top 16 Knockout will run from March 5th to 23rd, and the Top 8 Double Elimination will raise the stakes from March 24th to April 15th.

Finally, only the bravest and boldest will make it to The Final Showdown, which will run from April 16th to 22nd. And if you're on the hunt for more freebies you can score within the game at the moment, why not take a look at our list of State of Survival redeem codes to get your fill?

Ready to get a headstart? If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading State of Survival on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the competition's vibes and visuals.