State of Survival welcomes Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong in latest Resident Evil collaboration event

FunPlus has announced another epic collaboration event within State of Survival, ramping up all of the horror vibes within the game as Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong step into the fight. Hot off the trail of the last update where Chris Redfield and Lady Dimitrescu joined the fray, the latest Resident Evil collab is adding a thrilling twist to the holidays with new heroes that will help you fight the good fight against hordes of the infected.

In the latest crossover event within State of Survival, you can look forward to plenty of themed in-game goodies within the survival strategy game that bring the popular Resident Evil franchise front and centre. Apart from the unlockable playable heroes, there will also be themed HQ skins to tinker around with, as well as Settlement decorations and even Avatar frames that are all in sync with the epic crossover.

The RE x State of Survival collab is the latest in the series of popular collabs that the game has had in the past, which include Daryl Dixon from AMC The Walking Dead and The Joker from DC Comics.

If you're keen on giving the new Resident Evil playable heroes a go yourself, you can download State of Survival on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.