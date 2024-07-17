Star Wars: Galaxy of heroes comes to PC with early access starting now

Jump into a galaxy far, far away

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes leaps into early access on PC

You can access it now via the game page or from the EA App

It comes complete with cross play and cross-progression

Hit collectable strategy game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes will be making its way to PC, it has been announced. Now you can experience the deep strategy and wide array of heroes and villains available by signing up on the game's page or on the EA App. Early access for PC starts right now!

First released in 2015, Galaxy of Heroes sees you gather heroes and villains from across the Star Wars galaxy. Be that Sith, Jedi, Rebels, Imperials and more. You then pit them against each other and in battles against enemies from across the breadth of the Star Wars universe.

For a franchise that has had as many odd canon figures and retcons as Star Wars, Galaxy of Heroes has one great selling point in the sheer breadth of media it draws from. Whether that's the classic Force Unleashed series or the modern Disney+ hit The Mandalorian, there's something for every fan.

As for what you can expect from Galaxy of Heroes' PC version? Cross-progression is on the cards, as is cross-play. Naturally, all the visuals have been upscaled and you can expect additional key bindings and other neat quality-of-life features to let you play at your best.

But how do you access it? Well, by following the instructions on the game's page, or by downloading the EA App you can hop into public early access and see just how well Galaxy of Heroes holds up on the big screen for yourself!

And if you're looking for other top picks, why not take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what other picks we reckon are top of the charts? Be sure to check out our other list of the most anticipated mobile games too!