Squarelets lets you reveal blurry images across a minimalist puzzle game, out now on iOS

Chaos Cookie has announced the official launch of Squarelets, the solo indie dev's debut puzzle game on iOS. With its minimalist visuals and easily understandable mechanics, you can look forward to a Zen-like experience as you tap to guess hidden images across varying difficulty levels.

In Squarelets, you can expect to cosy up with some adorable aesthetics that will put your powers of observation - and keen eyesight - to the test. Boasting plenty of accolades under its belt, the game has been highlighted as a London Games Festival 2024: Official Selection as well as Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024: The Very Big Indie Pitch Runner Up.

Essentially, all you have to do is tap to make each image clearer. The blurry image will then start to make more sense, and as you reveal more details about the image, you'll need to guess correctly or risk losing one of your five lives. The game also features two play modes and mood-matching options, with a custom AI algorithm that ensures you won't run out of puzzles to solve.

"I’m thrilled that players will now be able to get their hands on Squarelets. It was important for me to create a game that players can pick up, play, and instantly get enjoyment out of. As a first-time developer, this has been an amazing experience for me, and I’m so thrilled for how this game has turned out," says Beatka Wojciak, Founder of Chaos Cookie.

"No wonder Beatka made the podium at the Pocket Gamer Connects London indie showcase. Squarelets is a very promising start that embraces AI content…and I genuinely can’t wait to see what she brings out next," says Pieter Kooyman, Founder and CEO of game developer High Moon Studios.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Squarelets on the App Store. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.