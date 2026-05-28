Squarelets returns with DKMS UK charity event to raise cancer awareness

Little Red Riding Hood but as an RBC

Squarelets adds The Adventures of Little Red Blood Cell event

Charity bundle supports DKMS UK with 50% of proceeds donated

Event runs May 28th to June 11th with themed story content

Squarelets is back with another DKMS UK charity event, and if you caught the one Iwan covered last year, this will feel familiar.

Running from May 28th to June 11th, the event is called The Adventures of Little Red Blood Cell, a medical-themed retelling of Little Red Riding Hood told through illustrated storyboards as you complete puzzle levels.

The puzzler's core mechanics stay the same. Tap squares to reveal a picture before guessing what it is, but the event wraps that around something with a bit more weight than the usual cosmetic push. It still plays the same at its core, just framed a little differently this time.

There's a charity bundle available for £2.99, which gets you five hero skins inspired by real DKMS merchandise, a superhero cape, and a cotton swab accessory that mirrors the actual donor registration process. Chaos Cookie is committing 50% of developer net proceeds to DKMS UK, which feels like a proper commitment, not just a name on a bundle.

It costs the charity £40 to register a new donor, so every 38 bundles sold funds adding another potential stem cell donor to the UK registry. It’s a clear enough way to show where the money’s going, which is more than most in-game charity events bother with.

DKMS works to raise awareness around blood cancer, blood disorders, and stem cell registration. Squarelets has now partnered with them twice. That says more than a one-off ever does, especially for something like this.

The event runs until June 11th on iOS and Android.

If you want something else to play alongside it, our roundup of the best mobile games of 2026 so far is worth a look. Or if puzzlers are your thing specifically, we've got a list of the best puzzle games on iOS too.