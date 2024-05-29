Squad Busters, Supercell's first global launch in more than five years, is out now!

Play it worldwide on iOS and Android

Squad Busters, Supercell's first global game launch in more than five years, is out now for iOS and Android. From its first beta test late last year, to soft launch mere months ago, and now hitting storefronts globally, Squad Buster's rise has been virtually unprecedented for the Finnish developer.

This is Supercell, after all, the developers who are infamous for rapidly developing, soft-launching and then axing titles that they feel underperform. Their stated goal has always been chasing the 'unicorn' (games that make more than $1bn) and they're dedicated only to committing themselves to games they feel will reach that threshold.

Well, they certainly have committed to Squad Busters. Aside from a massive worldwide launch, they've also had a star-studded trailer featuring stars like Chris Hemsworth ("Furiosa"), Auli'i Cravalho ("Moana") and Ken Jeong ("Community") alongside Christina Ricci and Will Arnett.

So, suffice it to say they're certainly pulling out all the stops. Naturally, we'll have boots on the ground (digitally, that is) looking at Squad Busters, and judging just how well Supercell's efforts have paid off. Will this game be the new unicorn Supercell is looking for? Will the Hollywood advertising campaign push it to a new level?

Phew, okay, dramatic tension aside, let's slow down a bit. Dead-set against jumping into Supercell games again? Had a traumatic experience with someone burning down your village in Clash of Clans?

