Supercell's Squad Busters heads into soft launch later this month

Squad Busters, Supercell's squad-building arena fighter, is soft launching on April 23rd. First announced earlier this year, Squad Busters brings together characters from many of Supercell's most popular franchises into one arena, facing them off against hordes of enemies and bosses. Squad Busters will be available in Spain, Mexico, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Canada, and Singapore for soft launch.

Squad Busters challenges you to build a squad of your favourite Supercell characters, like the Barbarian from Clash of Clans. You begin with the weakest, 'baby' form of your character, and slowly level them up through the course of the match while encountering and recruiting others. You'll be able to see all the additions in the trailer below, but it's safe to say we've got dozens of mechanics drawn from games like MOBAs, RTS titles, and more!

Some players were likely getting a little bit worried that Squad Busters was already going the way of the Dodo after a period of radio silence. This is because Supercell is infamous for axing underperforming titles - like Clash Mini earlier this year - due to their strategy of pursuing only the most successful games. But it seems, at least for now, that Squad Busters is safe and within a few weeks, you'll be able to enjoy it on your platform of choice.

It's also interesting to see Supercell really lean into their fairly wide catalogue of games, with characters from Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Brawl Stars, and more all featuring in the game. While your tolerance for Clash of Clans may depend on your love for the game it's hard to deny many of these characters work well as mascots for Supercell as a whole.

