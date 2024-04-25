Squad Busters to launch worldwide next month

It'll be Supercell's first global game launch in over five years

Squad Busters will go global on May 29th

It's currently in soft-launch in a select number of regions

Strong positive feedback from players has fuelled the decision

Squad Busters only recently hopped into soft launch for a select number of regions. And already we were taking bets on how long it would last, given how cutthroat Supercell can be in shelving underperforming games. It seems we may need to revise our odds, however, as it now seems that Squad Busters has a date set for a global launch and it's May 29th.

Letting you duke it out in a MOBA-RTS hybrid with characters from Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale and Boom Beach, Squad Busters lets you build and upgrade your characters from a lowly 'baby' level to an increasingly powerful form by collecting duplicates to fuel their evolution. Build up your squad over the course of fast-paced four-minute matches and even fight your way through a full campaign mode!

Suffice it to say we're definitely surprised, in a pleasant way, with how eager Supercell are to push Squad Busters forward. Originally we had assumed that Squad Busters would spend at least a couple of months in soft launch, however, it seems that the strong positive feedback has been so immense that Supercell has decided to push forward with a full global release.

This is big, not just because of, well, the game launching, but because this is Supercell's first worldwide game launch since Brawl Stars in 2018. It seems hopes are high, so could it be that Supercell's strategy of developing a lot of games and being ruthless with them has paid off with another multi-billion hit? We'll have to see when Squad Busters releases for iOS and Android on May 29th.

