How to download and play Squad Busters

Update: April 23rd 2024 - Squad Busters has now soft-launched in Spain, Mexico, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Canada, and Singapore. This opens up VPN usage as an alternative method of gaining access, unless you live in those countries... in which case you can jump right in.

It's finally here. The latest Squad Busters beta has just arrived, and if you can't wait to get your hands on it, you have come to the right place. While the beta has officially launched in just three countries - Canada, Mexico and Spain - we will teach you how to download and play the Squad Busters beta even if you are from somewhere other than these countries.

Background

Supercell never announces upcoming games. It always chose to surprise players. Similarly, Squad Busters was announced in February 2023 for a ten days beta available in Canada.

Squad Busters is the latest project from Supercell that is something like Smash Brothers in terms of uniting all of the game's characters in one arena setting to do combat using spells and over 125 separate characters.

The second beta just arrived on May 23rd, and it's available on Android in Canada, Mexico and Spain. So, let's get to the Squad Busters download guide without wasting any more time.

Squad Busters' beta: Here is how to download it on Android

Method #1 - Downloading through Google Play

First, you need a VPN. (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Download the VPN and open it

Connect to a country where the game is available (for example Canada)

Now clear your Google Play cacher (It's pretty easy, simply long press on the Google Play icon, then go to the info section, and in the storage setting, you will find the clear cache option)

Now launch Google Play and click on your profile icon in the top right corner

Click on Add a new account

You will now have to create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and launch Google Play

Search Squad Busters, and you will find the install button under the app's name

Method #2 - APK Download

Download Squad Busters' APK.

Install the APK

Launch Squad Busters, complete the tutorial and enjoy playing.

Since Supercell hasn't put any regional restrictions, you won't need a VPN turned on when playing. Also, please note we don't recommend downloading APKs from third party sources. Instead, we recommend waiting for the game to launch officially in your region.

Squad Busters' beta: How to download on iOS?

Things to know about the beta

Squad Busters' beta is not officially available on iOS as of now. So, iOS players have no option but to wait for the upcoming announcement from the game developers. We will update you if any news for iOS players arrives.The latest beta is only available for a limited time. It starts on May 22nd and will end on May 29th. Players will require Android 12 (or higher) to run Squad Busters, and the spots are unlimited.