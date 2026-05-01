Chillquarium is a low-stakes aquarium sim that's in Early Access on Android

Your aquarium without any actual maintenance

Chillquarium enters Early Access on Android with iOS pre-orders open

Features 156 fish with rare variants and real-time growth

Focuses on calm progression, customisation, and zero-pressure gameplay

Look. Fishtanks can be a chore to maintain. So, if you've ever wanted one but couldn't be bothered with the actual maintenance, Chillquarium might be exactly what you're looking for. The cosy aquarium idle sim from Swedish publisher Snapbreak Games and indie developer Ben Reber is now in Early Access on Android, with iOS pre-orders open for anyone who wants in early.

The premise is as relaxing as it sounds. You buy fish, raise them in real time, watch them swim around, and sell them for a profit when the time comes. Rinse, repeat, and gradually build your way up from a basic starter tank to something genuinely impressive.

There are 156 unique fish to collect, rare and ultra-rare colour variants for each one, booster packs to crack open, and a real-time day-night cycle ticking along in the background while you do absolutely nothing heroic.

Customisation is what keeps you from drowning in monotony. Decorations, upgrades, and the slow transformation of a modest little tank into your dream aquarium setup is the kind of low-stakes progression that's very easy to lose an afternoon to.

There's no combat, no timers breathing down your neck, no pressure of any kind, really. Just fish, growing at their own pace, in a tank you've made your own. Not everything has to be chaotic.

Chillquarium is the sort of experience that doesn’t sound like it offers much, but that’s supposed to be the point. Less is more, kinda feeling. Sometimes you just want something calm to poke at between everything else.

Early Access on Android means there's likely more content coming, but what's there already looks like a solid foundation for anyone who wants to get in early and start building their collection.

Our list of the best idle games on Android is worth a look if you're after more to play alongside it.