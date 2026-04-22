Spirit Go soft launches on Android with a familiar creature-collecting twist from your favourite franchise

Gotta catch 'em all?

Spirit Go is now in soft launch on Android in the US

Collect and train Dokomon while building teams for competitions

Exploration and creature bonding shape progression beyond battles

You don’t really need me to spell out what Spirit Go reminds you of. The name rhymes, the setup’s familiar, and yes, you’re collecting cute creatures and sending them into battles. At least this one isn’t asking you to walk into traffic to catch them.

Soft-launched on Android in the US, Spirit Go (also referred to as Dokopia) features that creature-collector formula with a more relaxed structure. No prizes for guessing, but you play as a trainer who’s heading out into a fantasy world to tame Dokomon. You bring them home, train them up, and build a team capable of winning competitions.

The loop is exactly what you’d expect, but it’s framed around companionship more than pure progression. Your creatures live with you, grow over time, and slot into teams based on their abilities and traits. There’s a bit of strategy in how you assemble those squads, especially once enemy encounters start asking more of you.

Exploration is another equally important component. Outside of battles, you’re moving through a dreamlike world filled with enemies, challenges, and hidden rewards. It’s not open world in a massive sense, but there’s enough space to poke around rather than just moving from fight to fight.

Spirit Go’s got a soft, colourful aesthetic you can ease into. Everything’s rounded, bright, and designed to make the creatures the main draw, which, let’s be honest, is the entire point of something like this.

IGG, the studio behind Lords Mobile, is also involved in some capacity, so while this looks like a cosy creature collector on the surface, there’s a good chance there’s more structure and long-term systems sitting underneath.

If you want to embark on similar experiences while you wait for a wider release, our list of the top adventure games on Android is worth a look.