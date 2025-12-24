App Army Assemble: Spilled - "Did this lovely pixel art adventure clean up with our readers?"

We ask our App Army to find out

Having received positive reviews on PC earlier this year, Spilled! is now available on mobile. But is the port of this beautiful pixel art adventure about cleaning up the ocean and rescuing cute critters up to scratch? We handed it over to our App Army members to find out.

Spilled! is a cosy, calming game about saving the oceans. We collect rubbish and recycle it, earning coins that we can spend to increase the attributes of our ship. The game conveys a positive message, has beautiful natural terrains to play on that are divided into different levels that we gradually unlock, and the graphics of the aquatic creatures in the game are stunning. The developers have already stated that the game is short, but wish it were endless like auto clickers. One thing I did not like in the beginning is no joystick control to control the ship's direction.

Spilled is a cosy game where the player cleans up the oceans by collecting garbage to recycle it. The game has a positive message and increases awareness of what can be done to fight pollution (although in a somewhat simplistic way: Totally fine, however, as the aim of the game is to entertain). The graphics are nice, and the music is perfect for the game. My only warning is for iPhone XR players: I couldn’t manage to start the game, while it worked perfectly on my other devices. I recommend Spilled! to all fans of cosy gamers.

This is a nice kind of soothing game with pleasant graphics and a rather simple take on a serious issue. It’s not hard to level up your boat, and the controls worked well. Suitable for a bit of relaxation, and I liked the busy visuals under the surface that are revealed as you collect the oil. My only issue really is that there seemed to be very little challenge, so I wasn’t really motivated to keep going. It’s a nice game, and if the issue is important to you, I recommend the free trial.

Spilled is a super relaxing game where you do good deeds for the environment. You start with a simple boat, and throughout the game, you can upgrade it and thus clean up bigger things. That's right, you sail through dirty environments, and your goal is to clean up the debris, always keeping everything very clean. The game works super well on mobile and runs very smoothly. The controls are intuitive and easy to use, the graphics and music are very well done, and everything works for you to play and relax. I really liked it, and congratulations to the developers.

Gameplay is simple: go around cleaning up oil/pollution, upgrade your boat, rescue wildlife and bring life back to the waters. It’s a relaxing game. Controls take a bit of getting used to. You have forward and back on the left side of the screen and left and right on the right side. They are in the form of sliders. So far, it just seems like a relaxing game. I don’t have any sense of urgency; it’s rather calming.

Spilled is another game trying hard to make you aware of the environment. Sadly, there is little actual game to be found. Going around with your boat cleaning up oil lacks challenge, and you can’t really fail. To me, in Sweden, it is easier to look out the window this winter after months of rain instead of snow to realise something is wrong with the climate. Nice presentation, decent controls, but lacking challenge, making it a game hard to recommend. Adding timers or opposition would help.

Spilled is a really cosy game that is an absolute no-brainer. You clean the environment with a boat - you do some tasks, which also grant you some extra coins, gather oil for the stations, in exchange for upgrades that make the process easier. The game is suitable for winding down after a stressful day, but barely more than that. The sound and atmosphere are great, and it is satisfying to bring colours back into the cleaned areas. If it were intended for educational purposes, it should have been a bit more entertaining. I expected a bit more than the game provided.

