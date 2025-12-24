Off the AppStore: Inside out and Upside Down

Platforming fun with a gravity twist

Be the robot that defies and controls gravity to beat each course

Change the environment and the robot with each switch

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

It's all a matter of perspective when it comes to experiencing pretty much anything in life, and that's why so many creators try to craft a specific perspective to share with us mortals. Sometimes it can be familiar or completely alien, but we always hope that it shows us something new or helps us see something old in a new way. An easy way to do this is to give us control over the fundamentals of the universe and see how we can mess with it. Whoever or whatever Samo is has gone the classic route of giving us the gift of gravity in the simply titled Upside Down.

You've been dropped into a futuristic universe (or perhaps an alien planet or another dimension), and you're following the journey of what might be a robot. This machine has got the moves and just wants to explore and adventure as long as its body will carry them. Unfortunately, they're still as fragile as the standard platforming protagonist and so won't last long against pitfalls, spikes, or falling into energy fields. They can run and jump, but are still limited by the natural physics of wherever this world is, but that's not the only tool at their disposal.

Please note that the robot can control gravity to a certain extent, and you need to know when to activate this capability. It can be activated only once per landing and will change how the robot interacts with the ceiling and floor. It also changes which elements of the world will be active when the gravity switches. In addition to the robot changing between vibrant orange and calm blue, parts of the world will change, platforms will move in new ways, and different traps will be activated. By using it to move through the air, you can clear the various obstacles and shoot for the stars, since there are three in each level.

Upside Down is a 3D platformer with a 2D perspective that lets you change the perspective even further with a gravity-switching robot. It's a classic platforming premise that is short, sweet, clean, and fun. Each level is short enough so that you can jump in for a quick session or see how many you can clear in the limited free time you have. Of course, there's never enough time to defy the laws of physics, so let's get started.

Upside Down is available to download and play from its itch.io page!