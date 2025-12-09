Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos offers multiplayer mecha brawling action on mobile

Creepy crawly, only a hundred feet tall

Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is a mecha multiplayer brawler now on iOS and Android

Guide your walking tank to victory and collect parts to unlock new versions

Duke it out across three distinct planets without any pay-to-win

As the saying goes, 'We dig giant robots'. There's a reason massive mecha, be they remotely piloted, independent or with a human in the cockpit, have proved so popular. Now, Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is set to offer fast-paced 3v3 action as you mount up in your personal tank to turn the enemy to scrap.

Coming from developer Gamedia and available now for iOS and Android, Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos sees you not just taking on your opponents in multiplayer battles but working to unlock new mechs part by part as you duke it out across three different planets.

Now, look, I'm a Battletech fan. So I can appreciate notions of realism. But let's be honest, quad mechs are kind of lame. So it's even more impressive, Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos does the seemingly impossible and makes these drunken four-legged farces actually seem kind of sick. And with the fast-paced PvP action to be had, it might even win over sceptics like myself.

Mecha action

Alright, all jokes and slander against quad mechs aside (what's wrong with two legs, huh?) Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos is a very interesting-looking launch. We've seen stuff like Mechwarrior: Online attempt to balance out realistic multiplayer mech combat for years, with mixed results.

But Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos discards any notion of realism in favour of fast-paced heavy metal action. And for those of us who just want to see big robots blast each other to smithereens, I think that's the real meaning of Christmas.

