Space Voyager is a chill one-finger puzzle game coming to mobile and Steam on April 29th

Double Dice Games has announced the upcoming release of Space Voyager, the one-finger puzzle game that lets you go on intergalactic travels with chill lo-fi beats in the background. Coming to iOS, Android and Steam on April 29th, the space-tacular title tasks players with swiping away across the galaxy while managing their fuel levels.

In Space Voyager, players simply have to drag and release to navigate the vast reaches of space around them. There are 50 levels to challenge as well as extra modes that spice things up for each level. Players can also aim for bronze, silver, gold, time and star medals along the way for the ultimate bragging rights.

The goal of the game is to be as efficient as possible when it comes to your fuel gauge. There are various obstacles as well, so you'll have to navigate your way around black holes, rotating planets, laser beams, comets, stars and so much more.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Space Voyager will soon be available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the game's visuals, music and gameplay. You can visit the official website as well for more info, or add the game to your wishlist on Steam right now.

