Space Menace is a sci-fi RTS that's out now on Android and coming to iOS on October 6th

Only4Gamers has announced that Space Menace, the studio's sci-fi space RTS, will finally land on iOS devices on October 6th. This follows the game's release on Steam last year and on Android devices last April 7th.

In case you're unfamiliar with the title, Space Menace lets you unleash your inner tactician as the captain of a small ship. Eventually, you'll journey to the farthest reaches of space to expand your army across challenging battles that will put your reflexes and resource management skills to the test.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're keen on honing your strategic prowess, why not take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android?

You can also accept freelance missions to earn enough money to grow your fleet. Plus, you can customise your arsenal across a variety of weapons and utilities to ensure you make it through alive in thrilling top-down 2D battles. You'll have to keep your political skills on point as well, as earning other factions' favour can offer you a boon when you're looking for space stations or a helping hand.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Space Menace on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It will be available on the iOS App Store on October 6th, but you can give the game a go on its official Steam page as well.

For more information, you can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to know more about the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.