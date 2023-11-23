Space Intern lets you navigate the treacherous terrain of corporate politics in space, out now on iOS and Android

Indie game dev Maciek Dabrowski has announced the official launch of Space Intern, a charming new platformer where you play - as the title suggests - an intern in space. Life is never easy for interns when all you really want is to get through the day without getting fired, and when you add the vastness (and oddness) of space into the mix, things are bound to get more complicated.

In Space Intern, you can look forward to a quirky retro sci-fi experience as you leap through platforms in hopes of surviving the corporate world of cosmic proportions. You'll have to face not only aliens in the wild but also your own co-workers who are suffering from work burnout, all while trying to master gravity inversion along the way.

The game features 40 levels that'll put your platforming prowess to the test, with one-of-a-kind mechanics such as hologram transformation and weightlessness lakes on each one. You'll also have to fight everything from explosive frogs to leaping snails, along with 4 bosses you need to take down despite your internship status. There's gamepad support and multi-language features as well.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Space Intern on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases to remove ads and get more skins. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.