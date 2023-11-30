App Army Assemble: Space Intern - "Does this platformer offer valuable work experience?"

We ask the App Army

Space Intern is the latest platformer from indie developer Maciek Dabrowski, who you might know from Pixboy. Their newest effort sees you playing as the titular intern and making your way through over 40 stages littered with the usual dangers found in a platformer. Knowing they were up to the task, we handed the game over to our App Army.

Space Intern is a captivating space platformer game that takes players on an exciting interstellar journey filled with challenges and exploration. Set in a futuristic universe, the game puts you in the shoes of a young intern working on a space station, tasked with various missions and responsibilities.

The gameplay mechanics in Space Intern are intuitive and well-designed. As an intern, you'll navigate through different levels and platforms, overcoming obstacles and solving puzzles to fulfil your assigned tasks. The controls are responsive, allowing for precise movements and jumps, which are crucial for successfully completing each stage.

The game's level design is another strong aspect. Each level presents unique challenges, requiring you to utilize your platforming skills and problem-solving abilities. From activating switches to avoiding hostile alien creatures, Space Intern keeps you engaged with its diverse and progressively challenging gameplay.

Space Intern is an enjoyable space platformer game. With its captivating visuals, well-crafted gameplay mechanics, engaging storyline, and replayability elements, it offers a rewarding experience for fans of the genre. Whether you're a seasoned platformer player or new to the genre, Space Intern is definitely worth exploring for its space-themed adventures and challenging platforming obstacles.

Space Intern is a new 2D platformer by the developer behind the great retro platformer Pixboy. One thing I loved about Pixboy was how the graphics were done in love letter fashion to the old handheld Game Boy games. With that in mind, I couldn’t wait to check out the new game and I came away loving every second of it. Platformers to me are a genre of video games that never truly gets old. Visuals, sounds, controls, and gameplay mechanics are what sets these games apart.

And when all these components work well together, they make for a fun factor that reminds us why our passion for playing video games continues to grow. Space Intern checks off all these boxes and more. Great retro-styled graphics, along with a fantastic soundtrack that had me vibing throughout, kept me going as varied mechanics brought about increased challenges as the game progressed. I also really enjoyed meeting new characters and the humour they shared as a change of pace. Touchscreen controls worked well, however, it was nice to have controller support for those who prefer it. Highly recommended!

This is a cute-looking platformer really much like plenty more out there. Which is not a bad thing but really is doesn’t bring too much new to the table. The obstacles are sure challenging and it was a bit frustrating to make a series of good jumps and moves only to be killed by a mistake towards the end and have to start over. The obstacles and jumps were fun, I enjoyed that, but really the onscreen controls made it really difficult. Once I connected my Steel Series Nimbus controller it was easier, but still plenty of frustration. It’s a good game, absolutely worth trying. But it’s difficult and frustrating and the controls contribute to that.

Space Intern is an old-school platformer in gameplay and graphics. You guide your intern through numerous levels filled with all sorts of hazards like giant rotating razor blades, collapsing blocks and exploding aliens. For an extra challenge, you can try and collect the stars on each level.

All good but what lets the game down are the touchscreen controls. As you manoeuvre your intern around the levels it’s easy for your fingers to slip out of the activation circles for left, and right and jump and run into a baddie or a bit of lethal scenery and have to start again. At least there are checkpoints in the level that eases the frustration a bit. Anyway control issues side I really enjoyed playing this game and would recommend it to anyone to give it a try.

In this game you play an intern, travelling over the levels watching out for a wide variety of obstacles in his way, including aliens, whirling metal wheels and lots of other environmental traps. On your way, you meet space station employees and have a break from the game to interact with them. Jump, drop, leap and avoid are the order of the day. I have to admit that at times I found the controls very sensitive and found myself having to attempt a manoeuvre more than a few times. There are retro, colourful graphics but repetitive music, which I turned off. Is there anything unique in the game? No - but that said it’s enjoyable to play and is great to pick up for a few minutes and then drop, which is ideal for those times when you want a casual game.

Space Intern is a classic platformer that's cute, funny, and hard like hell. It's classic in looks (pixel art like it's 1986 all over again), and controls (move left, right, jump and double jump, drop...). Level by level, you navigate chasms, spikes, monsters, stable, unstable and moving platforms, and various mechanical gizmos. only to find yourself in front of the area's boss who will obliterate you. Over and over again, until YOU learn how to obliterate IT. Revenge is sweet.

It's also hard like hell - if in the beginning, you can take your time and time your jumps, you'll soon need to speed up, as your safe spaces will be greatly reduced by annoying enemies and moving contraptions. And don't get me started on the bosses - I might be clumsy, but if the "how" of beating the first boss was immediately apparent, putting that idea into practice was almost impossible due to (you guessed it!) the on-screen controls and my tired fingers.

Anyway, you'll die a lot, and learn by dying, unless you get bored and give up. At least the levels are short enough so that you can beat them before frustration gets too much of a factor. If this kind of challenge seems appealing to you, give this a chance. Now please excuse me, I have a boss to kill.

