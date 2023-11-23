5 new mobile games to try this week - November 23rd, 2023
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Space Intern
If you think interning is hard, wait until you have to do it in space - and with burned-out co-workers and epic interstellar bosses to boot. This charming retro platformer challenges you with surviving the cosmic corporate world by navigating work politics but in space, because the life of a rookie isn't hard enough, is it?
The lovely game features adorable pixel art and 40 levels that each has its own unique mechanics such as gravity-based shenanigans and exploding frogs. It also offers gamepad support for better accessibility.
2
Par for the Dungeon
Cal is no ordinary golf ball - it's a golf ball that can kick some serious Bogey butt, and it's up to you to guide it to the holes to clear each level. There are more than a hundred of them to clear, and each one will test your puzzling prowess using the least number of moves.
The game also features plenty of weapons you can buy and equip Cal with. Clearing levels will reward you with stars and crowns, which you can then use to boost your rank and unlock even more challenges (and outfits as well!).
3
Dynasty Warriors M
This officially licensed strategy-slash-action game invites you to dive back into the popular Dynasty Warriors franchise with a tactical twist. The game offers a base-building element that lets you expand your skills in combat, as well as hack-and-slash-esque vibes the IP is known for but with an idle mechanic.
The game also infuses a gacha system in that you can recruit different officers from the franchise into your team, them switch between them on the fly in battle. You can equip them with different Tactics as well to maximise their strengths on the battlefield.
4
Coromon
Engage in some pixelated monster-collecting fun as a Battle Researcher across the vibrant world of Velua. There are more than 120 creatures for you to discover and train, as well as 6 major zones to explore and a compelling narrative to dive into within the JRPG.
The game also lets you go head-to-head with other researchers in the Battle Dome mode as you aim to climb to the top of the leaderboards. You can also fully cusotmise your trainer with personalised details such as your hair and outfits.
5
Cat Journey
This feline-themed action platformer tasks you with rescuing your sister using a variety of weapons and spells at your disposal. You'll have to take advantage of different traps to take down your foes across challenging and varied levels.
The game also offers aptly cat-themed music as well, with unique foes and interesting NPCs you'll meet along the way (Leo and Richie will guide you through the rich lore of this feline world). There's handy gamepad support for accessibility as well.