Off the AppStore: Mega Man X returns in Regenesis!

Mega Man X returns in a new body and a new story in Regenesis!

Relive the action (and challenge) of classic Mega Man X on mobile

Explore new levels with new enemies, bosses, and powers to blast

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

Mega Man is a game that defined what it means to be a fast-paced action platformer with a sharp challenge kick to boot. Even today, the original Mega Man series is among the most difficult to overcome, and while the next-gen Mega Man sequel series may be kinder overall, it doesn't pull its punches. While Mega Man continues to thrive in the retro community and still releases the occasional new game here and there, many folks still hark back to the days of pixelated perfection. Well, mmxregenesis feels the same way, having poured a lot of energy into creating Mega Man X Regenesis.

It's the far, far future of 20XX where humans and human-like robots known as Reploids are supposedly living together in peace… But if sci-fi has taught us anything, that never lasts. Corrupt Reploids known as Mavericks have gone rogue, choosing to hunt down humans and make the world solely for Reploids. Mega Man X used to fight alongside a group of Maverick Hunters, but disappeared many years ago. However, Dr. Cain created the Regenesis program to ensure that X's strength and will would persevere no matter what happened, and no X is needed more than ever. He awakens in a new body, in a world threatened by a huge force of Mavericks.

After escaping his facility, X realises that he must hunt down the Maverick leaders to regain his strength and protect whatever humans may still be alive somewhere in the world. Since X has a new body, he's lacking many of his powers and abilities, so he must make do with the basics. As X explores each leader's territory, he'll need to run, jump, dash, and shoot his way through all sorts of hostile robot enemies and past numerous hazards. Each area culminates in a one-on-one fight with the Maverick leader and a chance to get a new power. With enough strength, X can challenge the one leading all the Mavericks.

Mega Man X Regenesis is a nostalgic return to the classic Mega Man X universe but with a whole new story, levels, enemies, bosses, and powers to encounter. It's a 2D action-platformer romp that still has the trademark Mega Man difficulty. It's also required that you play this with some sort of controller support, or you'll stand no chance. Time to grab your blaster and go mega, man.

Mega Man X Regenesis is available to download and play from its itch.io page!