Who's the strongest Spirimaster in Soul Land: Awakening World? It might just be you now that the MMORPG's out

And it's the first-ever 3D open-world entry to the franchise too

Open world exploration with vast locations

Fast-paced combat and gorgeous visuals

Out now on iOS and Android

As far as mobile goes, we're not really in short supply of open-world MMORPGs - but Soul Land: Awakening World does look gorgeous, I'll give it that. Despite my less-than-enthusiastic intro, I'm still very much lured to shiny new things, and this officially authorised 3D entry into the Soul Land IP is very, very shiny indeed.

The visuals look superb, the action is fast-paced, and the theming is on-point - whether you're marvelling at all the enchanted creatures around you or simply travelling through the lush forests and quiet lakes.

Now, I have to admit that I haven't really had much experience with the franchise before, but what's on offer here is enough to make me want to give it a go. Apparently, there are legendary beasts called the Seven Monsters as well as the Spirit Temple Elders, all of which are intriguing enough on their own. And since it's all about open-world exploration, I don't doubt there'll be plenty of hidden gems to discover along the way too.

Of course, with today's standards of quality in the genre, any new endeavour has to have action-packed combat. And from what's available online, it seems like Soul Land: Awakening World absolutely delivers. You can leap, dash, dodge, and hack-and-slash your way through larger-than-life foes, and you can even switch between Spirits seamlessly for those epic combo chains.

Honestly, this is the kind of feature that really gets me hooked on a new MMORPG, to the detriment of my tennis elbows. But really, when the gameplay looks this good, it's worth the pain, isn't it?

In any case, it's out now as free-to-play with in-app purchases for both iOS and Android, but if you're looking for more multiplayer madness, how about taking a gander at our list of the best multiplayer games on Android too?