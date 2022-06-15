5 best mobile games like Hades
Supergiant games first grabbed attention with their fun and beautifully-narrated game Bastion, but this was blown out of the water by Hades. Released in 2018, Hades follows the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, ruler of the Underworld as described in the Greek mythos. As both an act of rebellion and due to personal desire, Zagreus decides to escape the Underworld and enter the world above. Though Hades discourages him, he does not try to stop his son, simply warning him that anyone native to Hades is forbidden from leaving. This means that Zagreus will need to fight numerous Underworld forces and entities who all seek to stop him from progressing. However, due to Zagreus's lineage, whenever he falls in battle, he's returned to the House Of Hades where he revives with full health.
This is a roguelite experience with each run presenting opportunities to gather resources for upgrades and to unlock new weapons. As you play through the different levels, you'll need to use a combination of weapon abilities, magic powers, and items in order to improve your chances. Each area of the Underworld is broken up into contained chambers filled with a variety of assets depending on their type. The most common chamber contains enemies and hazards you'll need to clear in order to progress to the next. You'll frequently be given a choice of how to progress based on the chamber options, which can include greater treasures, challenges, and shops.
There's also a social aspect to Hades as Zagreus is quite popular in the Underworld. He can talk to multiple souls and deities in the hub area to gain information and sometimes bonuses. He'll also be able to gain favour with other Greek gods and gain access to their powers. The more you talk to characters, the more you learn, and the better you can perform. Unfortunately, Hades is still limited to console and PC, but there are several mobile titles that can give you a similar feel.
1
Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
The Underworld of Hades is broken into layers, but the whole realm could be considered a dungeon. The goal is to get through this dungeon that changes every time you enter it, which is exactly what Pocket Rogues: Ultimate does. Presented by Ether Gaming, this rogue game uses a top-down perspective as you control a designated warrior to explore a seemingly endless dungeon in search of gold and glory.
Though each run is different with new foes to encounter, there is a base you can set up to raise your chances. In between runs, you'll be able to return to your castle, which you can upgrade in multiple ways. You can choose the items, weapons, and even heroes you have access to before you head into the dungeon.
2
Guidus: Pixel Roguelike RPG
The world of Hades is a colourful place, but can also be very dark and bleak when you decide to head out and face the dark forces. The devs behind Izzle decided to explore a similar area after monsters from the Abyss emerge to cause chaos. This takes place in the game Guidus, with a rogue structure and colourful pixel art to counterbalance the darkness of the scenario. Your goal is to reclaim the Royal Palace from these monstrous forces so that one of the royal twins can take the throne.
Unfortunately, the twins were defeated when they tried to take back the castle on their own. Luckily, you take on the role of a surviving warrior who is still strong enough to fight. Each time you head into the palace, your hero will gain experience and strength to help them get further next time. They'll also have access to buffs and blessings to give them a much-needed edge in future expeditions.
3
Rogue Land
Hades is shamelessly a rogue-type game which is easy to spot just by looking at it. Another game that's easy to spot for this genre is Rogue Land by Huuuge Games studio. This is a 3D action adventure game that plays out from an angled top-down perspective. It's set in a bright and smooth world that is under siege by an age-old evil that has escaped to spread across the lands.
This title gives you access to multiple heroes in lieu of weapons as they explore various environments and learn to master the power of natural elements. The goal of each run is to follow the path, defeat any enemy you encounter, and reach the boss. The controls are simple enough to master, only requiring the use of one finger, while all the battles and unlockables provide enough content to work towards a full victory.
4
Soul Knight
Though Hades is still fresh in everybody's minds, there are games with similar elements that are older than it. One such game is Soul Knight, which came out in 2017 released by the folks at Chilly Room. This is another title that has you exploring an ever-changing dungeon where you never know exactly what you're going to get. You start off in a stone chamber before instantly finding yourself in a frozen ruin.
You control one of several heroes with their mastery over gunplay and swordplay. The mission this time around is to restore balance to the world. To do this, you'll need to track down a magical stone that has been stolen by aliens. Using gathered weapons, powers, and heroes, you'll have to reach the end and take it back.
5
Caves
Though the Hades levels are quite diverse, you can't forget that the whole ordeal takes place far beneath the surface of the mortal realm. An easy way to head underground is to enter caves such as those in Caves. Created by 36 Dev, this game includes a mix of rogue and turn-based mechanics. Since it's set in underground caverns, there's a natural component that gives you the option to dig through walls and forge your own path.
You also have more control over your character since you're able to customize their build to suit your strategy and play style. You'll also have access to technology and magic powers to help you fight enemies and navigate through the caves. How far you get and what you'll find are all up to you, your skill, and the luck you'll need to build your very best hero.
