5 best mobile games like Hades

Supergiant games first grabbed attention with their fun and beautifully-narrated game Bastion, but this was blown out of the water by Hades. Released in 2018, Hades follows the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades, ruler of the Underworld as described in the Greek mythos. As both an act of rebellion and due to personal desire, Zagreus decides to escape the Underworld and enter the world above. Though Hades discourages him, he does not try to stop his son, simply warning him that anyone native to Hades is forbidden from leaving. This means that Zagreus will need to fight numerous Underworld forces and entities who all seek to stop him from progressing. However, due to Zagreus's lineage, whenever he falls in battle, he's returned to the House Of Hades where he revives with full health.

This is a roguelite experience with each run presenting opportunities to gather resources for upgrades and to unlock new weapons. As you play through the different levels, you'll need to use a combination of weapon abilities, magic powers, and items in order to improve your chances. Each area of the Underworld is broken up into contained chambers filled with a variety of assets depending on their type. The most common chamber contains enemies and hazards you'll need to clear in order to progress to the next. You'll frequently be given a choice of how to progress based on the chamber options, which can include greater treasures, challenges, and shops.

There's also a social aspect to Hades as Zagreus is quite popular in the Underworld. He can talk to multiple souls and deities in the hub area to gain information and sometimes bonuses. He'll also be able to gain favour with other Greek gods and gain access to their powers. The more you talk to characters, the more you learn, and the better you can perform. Unfortunately, Hades is still limited to console and PC, but there are several mobile titles that can give you a similar feel.